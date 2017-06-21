The Challenge
Most able-bodied people do not think that access to parking for persons with a disability is a problem, although 96% of survey respondents have seen people who do not appear to be disabled using these designated spaces. In addition, while a majority of respondents (67%) think there are enough (50%) or more than enough (17%) accessible parking spaces, 61% of respondents with a disability do not think there is enough accessible parking.
The Approach
Excuses vs. Reasons highlights the justifications able-bodied people use to deny others this civil right. By using real excuses cited by able-bodied people, the campaign promotes the fact that “No Plates. No Placard. No Parking.” is a right all drivers should defend.
“I love this. We will place on our electronic message machines that run in all our clinic rooms and waiting rooms. Thank you for sharing it and thinking outside the box in a very creative way.”