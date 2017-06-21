The Challenge

Most able-bodied people do not think that access to parking for persons with a disability is a problem, although 96% of survey respondents have seen people who do not appear to be disabled using these designated spaces. In addition, while a majority of respondents (67%) think there are enough (50%) or more than enough (17%) accessible parking spaces, 61% of respondents with a disability do not think there is enough accessible parking.

The Approach

Excuses vs. Reasons highlights the justifications able-bodied people use to deny others this civil right. By using real excuses cited by able-bodied people, the campaign promotes the fact that “No Plates. No Placard. No Parking.” is a right all drivers should defend.